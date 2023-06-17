Tim Anderson leaves White Sox-Mariners game with injury

Tim Anderson left Saturday's White Sox-Mariners game after the third inning with right shoulder soreness, according to the team. He is day-to-day.

Anderson spoke with Pedro Grifol and trainer James Kruk in the middle of the third inning. He took the field during the bottom of the third inning, however. He then left after the inning finished.

Zach Remillard replaced Anderson, subsequently making his MLB debut. Remillard took post at second base while Elvis Andrus substituted Anderson's native shortstop.

Before the game, Grifol opted to relegate Anderson from his usual leadoff spot to the second place in the batting order. Andrew Benintendi overtook Anderson's leadoff spot, reaching base on all three plate appearances Saturday, as of this writing.

Anderson has not been playing well lately, including this series against the Mariners.

It's been poor batting and mental errors. During the eighth inning of Friday's game, Anderson overthrew a busted play from shortstop for a throwing error. On Saturday, he was doubled up after stealing second base and failing to return to first base from a flyout.

