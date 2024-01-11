White Sox avoid arbitration, sign Andrew Vaughn to 1-year deal: report

The Chicago White Sox have avoided arbitration with first baseman Andrew Vaughn, agreeing to a one-year deal, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn gets $3.25 million — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 11, 2024

Vaughn has become a key member of the White Sox playing first base and left field. In his three seasons with the club, he has a total of 1639 plate appearances, slashing .256/.315/.420.

Vaughn posted career highs in plate appearances, home runs and RBI in 2023, with 21 homers, 80 runs batted in and 146 total hits. He slashed .258/.314/.429 with the White Sox.

Vaughn was drafted by the White Sox in 2019 with the No. 3 pick in the MLB Draft.

He will be arbitration-eligible each of the next two seasons, becoming eligible for free agency after the 2026 campaign.

