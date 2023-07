Wednesday night's White Sox - Blue Jays contest has been postponed due to inclement weather, the team announced.

The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. CST. The second game will start "30-45 minutes" after the first game concludes, but not before 7:10 p.m. CST.

NBC Sports Chicago will broadcast both games on television.

Check back here for more updates

