White Sox recall Zach Remillard, option José Rodríguez to Charlotte

The Chicago White Sox announced a roster move ahead of Saturday night's game against the Detroit Tigers, calling up infielder Zach Remillard from Triple-A Charlotte while optioning infielder José Rodríguez to Charlotte.

Remillard, 29, will head back to the South Side for his second big league stint of the season, following a stretch from June 15 to Aug. 3.

In 40 games at the big league level, Remillard is slashing .264/.315/.339, amounting to an 80 OPS+, 20 points below league average.

In that time, Remillard has seven extra-base hits, including one home run, to go with 16 runs batted in.

As for Rodríguez, the 22-year-old will head back to the minor leagues after being called up to the big league roster for Friday's game only, which he did not appear in.

Rodríguez has appeared in one MLB game this season, scoring a run in the club's June 20 game against the Texas Rangers.

After being called up from Double-A Birmingham before Friday's game, Rodríguez has now been optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, allowing the young infielder to get his first taste of Triple-A action.

Posting 18 home runs and 28 stolen bases with the Barons this season, Rodríguez will look to get some more Triple-A experience before potentially getting another chance at the big league level this season.

First pitch for tonight's White Sox game is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. local time on NBC Sports Chicago.

