The White Sox are returning Garrett Crochet from his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights and moving Gregory Santos to the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, according to the team.

Prior to today’s series finale at Washington, #WhiteSox returned left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet from his injury rehabilitation assignment at Class AAA Charlotte and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list, and placed right-hander Gregory Santos on the 15-day injured… — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 20, 2023

Crochet returned at the beginning of this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022, forcing him to miss the whole year. He pitched in 10 games to start his season in May but was forced out in mid-June due to a shoulder injury.

His rehab assignment saw bumps in the road, as he was originally projected to return sometime in August. Finally, the White Sox believe the lefty reliever is healthy enough to return to the roster. It'll be imperative for the youngster to get some innings under his belt before the season ends.

What does Pedro Grifol want to see from Crochet?

"Just finished healthy. Go out there, compete, have some fun and finish healthy. Get ready for 2024," Grifol told reporters on Wednesday ahead of their game against the Washington Nationals.

As for Santos, he struggled in his last appearance, giving up three earned runs in the eighth inning. Before that, he hadn't given up a run in six straight appearances.

Grifol said Wednesday that Santos won't return this season. The White Sox skipper doesn't know the degree of seriousness of Santos' injury.

"He's had a good year. We're just erring on the side of caution and shut him down for the rest of the year to let the doctors evaluate him," Grifol said.

This season, Santos is holding a 3.39 ERA through 66.1 innings pitched this season. He has 66 strikeouts and 17 walks under his belt, too.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.