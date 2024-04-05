White Sox trade No. 17 prospect José Rodríguez to Phillies

The White Sox have traded infielder José Rodríguez to the Phillies in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced Friday.

Rodríguez, 22, signed with the White Sox as an international free agent in 2018. He played in 106 minor league games last season with Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte, batting .262 with 21 home runs, 62 RBI and 31 stolen bases. His major league debut as a pinch runner last season was his only appearance with the White Sox.

The Dominican speedster, who was ranked as the White Sox's No. 17 prospect, was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to start the 2024 season. The White Sox designated him for assignment on Thursday to make room on the roster for starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, who the team signed this week.

