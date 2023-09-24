White Sox vs. Red Sox game delayed by rain

The Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox are trying to finish their series at Fenway Park, but Mother Nature isn’t cooperating, as the game is in a rain delay.

The contest got through six innings before the skies opened, prompting the grounds crew at the historic ballpark to pull the tarp onto the diamond.

The White Sox saw their lead cut to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning on an Adam Duvall home run, but they were able to get out of it with the lead intact thanks to Mike Clevinger, who is through six innings with two earned runs allowed, along with five hits.

It is unclear when the game will resume.

