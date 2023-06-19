Ahead of their series opener against the Texas Rangers on Monday, the White Sox made four roster moves. The team placed starting pitcher Lance Lynn on the bereavement list and placed utility man Romy Gonzalez on the 10-Day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to June 18. To take their places on the roster, the White Sox recalled right handed pitcher Nick Padilla from Triple-A Charlotte and infielder José Rodriguez from Double-A Birmingham.

Lynn has struggled for most of the 2023 season but he was spectacular pitching into the 8th inning on Sunday. Lynn set a career high and tied a White Sox franchise record with 16 strikeouts. His 6.51 ERA on the year is second worst among all qualified pitchers.

Gonzalez was a bit of a revelation for the White Sox as he filled in for various injured players all over the field. His hitting numbersー .194/.208/.376ー aren’t particularly impressive, but he showed a penchant for making big plays in big moments, whether it was a stolen base to get in scoring position or a clutch home run. Gonzalez has played six positions this year and that versatility has provided real value to the club, too.

Padilla played in one game for the White Sox earlier this year and gave up two earned runs in two innings of work. He faced 10 batters and struck out two of them. Over 23 innings at Triple-A Charlotte, Padilla has a 5.09 ERA.

Rodriguez is set to make his major league debut. He was initially signed by the team as an international free agent back in 2018 and MLB.com lists him as the team’s No. 6 overall prospect. Rodriguez had a slow start to the season but his production at the plate has picked up this month. In June Rodriguez slashed .297/.350/.568 with two home runs, seven RBI, seven runs scored, four doubles and three stolen bases.

