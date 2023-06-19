Rick Hahn is setting the record straight about MLB national insider Jon Heyman's comments on Pedro Grifol’s job-security.

Monday on 670 The Score, Heyman was asked about Grifol’s snippy response to a reporter’s question about batting slugger Jake Burger eighth in the order on Sunday.

Grifol on Jake Burger batting 8th: "I’m going to put the lineup out there I think is going to help us win ... I don’t have to answer those people [who don't like the lineup]. He’s in the lineup, he’s going to get four at-bats, help us win. Other than that, they can talk to Jerry" — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 18, 2023

“That frustration really showed,” Heyman said. "He had Burger batting eighth. I really don’t know what to make of that other than he’s frustrated. I don’t know if he’s frustrated with his bosses or the questions or what, but it wasn’t a great look. He’s supposed to be a disciplinarian. Should probably show some discipline on his own. I guess it’s nice we got a window into his frustration, but I would say if this year doesn’t turn around, he could be one-and-done.

“I would say they’re giving him the year likely. …But he cannot be in great standing at this point. They have underachieved immensely.”

When Rick Hahn spoke to the media at Guaranteed Rate Field Monday afternoon, he said he was "pissed" about Heyman’s assessment.

“Apparently, there was a very well-respected out-of-town reporter speculating about Pedro’s job security on a local sports station,” Hahn said. “...This underperformance that we’ve had so far or any of the issues we’ve had thus far in this season is not on Pedro and on the coaching staff. I don’t think we could have been more clear about that.”

He then “cautioned against” putting credibility in reports from people who aren’t close to the organization and said he called Heyman to ask where his report came from.

“We had a great talk, and he shared that he was simply answering a question with his own speculation and not something that he was reporting,” Hahn said.

