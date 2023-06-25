The White Sox probably will be without two of their pitchers for another couple of weeks. On Sunday, manager Pedro Grifol updated the timelines for Liam Hendriks and Mike Clevinger, who are both on the 15-Day IL.

“Oh, I don’t think they’ll be back before the All-Star break.”

The way Grifol spoke it sounds like Hendriks is a definite “no” to return before the break as he deals with right elbow inflammation. Clevinger’s return is a little more up in the air as he works through a biceps injury.

“He’s a starter, you know?” Grifol said. “So he’s not coming back for one inning. We’ve just gotta make sure, we’ve gotta build him up. So that one’s a little harder to tell.”

Hendriks made an inspirational return to baseball earlier this year, just about six months after he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Hendriks gave up two earned runs in his 2023 debut, but was much better after that. In the four games following that game, Hendriks had a 2.25 ERA, held opponents to a .077 batting average, and racked up two wins and a save. Hendriks went onto the IL on June 11.

Clevinger hasn’t been able to consistently find his dominant form for the White Sox this year, but he’s played well as the team’s fifth starter. Clevinger has a 3.88 ERA over 62.2 innings of work to go with a 1.356 WHIP and 53/26 K/BB ratio. Clevinger went on the IL on June 16.

