Diamondbacks block Chase Field pool after Rangers win World Series

There was no pool party for the Texas Rangers Wednesday. Being drenched in champagne more than sufficed, however.

After the Rangers won the World Series in Chase Field, one question emerged: Would they celebrate in the Arizona Diamondbacks' pool in the stands?

That answer seemingly was no. While the Rangers celebrated their win in the clubhouse, the scene outside of the pool saw several security guards in front protecting it.

As the Rangers’ champagne celebration continues in the clubhouse, Arizona has security guarding the pool pic.twitter.com/kIrSR0bi0X — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) November 2, 2023

David Ortiz also asked Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi if he'd go dive in the pool with his teammates, but Eovaldi was unsure.

Diamondbacks president Derrick Hall said earlier this postseason that teams could use the pool to celebrate if they pleased.

"They have the right to celebrate wherever they want, however they want," he said.

But the Diamondbacks seemingly did not want Texas doing that after they lost the World Series on home turf.

It wouldn't have been the first time a team celebrated after Hall gave the thumbs up. He did so once in 2013 when the Los Angeles Dodgers took a dive in after winning the NL West title. Hall then said he could've called the move "disrespectful and classless" but instead, he said the Dodgers wanted to see what one was like because "they don't have a beautiful pool at their old park."

The pool debate didn't end there. In 2017 after the Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks in the NLDS, Arizona had mounted police officers guarding the pool, though Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said the team had bigger intentions than jumping in the water.

With the Rangers winning the World Series for the first time in franchise history, they might've felt the same.