Diamondbacks vs. Brewers playoff preview: Schedule, matchups, broadcast info

The Diamondbacks return to postseason play for the first time since 2017

By Julia Elbaba

The Arizona Diamondbacks return to MLB postseason action on Tuesday for the first time since 2017.

The D-backs will face the Brewers in the NL Wild Card Series with Arizona turning to rookie righty Brandon Pfaadt on the mound in Game 1 in his first-ever playoff game.

The 2011 National League Division Series rematch will feature squads with similar roster depth. However, the Diamondbacks have a slight edge when it comes to offense in terms of OPS. The two lineups have produced a similar number of home runs in the season -- Milwaukee with 164 to Arizona's 166.

Here's everything you need to know about the Arizona Diamondbacks-Milwaukee Brewers Game 1 showdown:

When do the Diamondbacks and Brewers play?

The first game of the Wild Card Series between the Diamondbacks and Brewers is Tuesday at 7:08 p.m. ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

What is the schedule for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers?

Oct. 3 - Diamondbacks at Brewers, Game 1, 7:08 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 - Diamondbacks at Brewers, Game 2, 7:08 p.m. ET

Oct. 5 (if necessary) - Diamondbacks at Brewers, Game 3, 7:08 p.m. ET

What are the pitching matchups for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers?

It is a matchup between Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72) and Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.39) for Game 1.

For Game 2 the projected pitching matchup is between Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47) vs. Brewers TBA.

Game 3, if necessary, is projected to feature RHP Merrill Kelly (12-8, 8.29) vs. Brewers TBA.

How to watch Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

The series between the Diamondbacks and Brewers will be aired on ESPN2.

