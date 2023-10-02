Trending
How to watch the 2023 MLB Wild Card Series, matchups, info

Ahead of the MLB postseason, here's what you need to know about the Wild Card Series

By Julia Elbaba

It's crunch time in Major League Baseball.

While 12 teams booked their spot in the 2023 postseason, eight of those teams must go through the Wild Card Series first.

Ahead of the MLB postseason, here's everything you need to know to tune into the Wild Card Series.

When is the MLB Wild Card Series?

The MLB Wild Card Series are set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 3. It ends on Thursday, Oct. 5.

How to watch the MLB Wild Card Series:

Wild card games will be aired on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

Matchup times and channels are as follows:

Game 1 - Tuesday, Oct. 3

  • Rangers-Rays, 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC
  • Blue Jays-Twins, 4:38 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • Diamondbacks-Brewers, 7:08 p.m. ET on ESPN2
  • Marlins-Phillies, 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2 - Wednesday, Oct. 4

  • Rangers-Rays, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Blue Jays-Twins, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Diamondbacks-Brewers, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2
  • Marlins-Phillies, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 3 - Thursday, Oct. 5
  • *Rangers-Rays, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC
  • *Blue Jays-Twins, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • *Diamondbacks-Brewers, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2
  • *Marlins-Phillies, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

*If series is tied 1-1

Who is in the MLB Wild Card Series?

The wild card matchups are as follows:

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers
No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays
No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks
No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins

What is the format for the MLB Wild Card Series?

The teams with the higher seeding (Nos. 3 and 4 seeds) will get to host the games.

The games will take place in a three-day period.

Each league's No. 1 seed will face the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Nos. 4/5 seeds in their respective league, while the No. 2 seed will take on the winner of the Nos. 3/6 series.

