MLB fans erupt after Adolis Garcia's walk-off homer in Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series Game 1

Some players are just built for the big moments. The Texas Rangers have multiple of them.

Down 5-3 to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series, Corey Seager stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with a chance to rewrite history. He did his part, drilling a two-run homer off Paul Sewald to force extra innings.

After some back-and-forth action, Adolis Garcia came up to bat in the bottom of the 11th. Facing a 3-1 count with one out, Garcia launched Miguel Castro's sinker deep to right to complete the comeback and seize a 6-5 win.

The hit also gave Garcia 22 postseason RBIs in his career, setting an all-time record after tying it earlier in the game with a single.

To make the story even more jaw-dropping, Garcia was hit by a pitch on the wrist in his previous at-bat in the ninth. It seems the pain fueled him to call game.

Texas could've went down 0-1 despite being at home, but Garcia's play may have swung the series in its favor even though there's plenty of baseball to play. But the postseason is also about who makes the most moments, and the Rangers won that battle in Game 1.

Here's how the MLB world reacted to Garcia's walk-off homer:

Adolis Garcia has broken the MLB record for RBI in a single postseason with 22.



He's homered in five straight games pic.twitter.com/2csoqaJDzF — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 28, 2023

POV: You’re in the crowd for Adolis García’s walk-off homer. 😮‍💨🔥pic.twitter.com/VEJm019Q4J — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) October 28, 2023

“Dad what was 2023 Postseason Adolis Garcia like” pic.twitter.com/CJSfb0sKMy — MLB Clutch Moments And Walk Offs (@MLBWalk_Offs) October 28, 2023

like i mean how many times is garcia gonna have to hit home runs after getting hit by a pitch before y’all stop hitting him with pitches



pic.twitter.com/CI760Y6VAC — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) October 28, 2023

Adolis Garcia, a former Cardinal traded to the Rangers for cash considerations, broke David Freese's record for most RBI in a single postseason exactly 12 years to the day he set that very record against the Rangers. #GoAndTakeIt — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) October 28, 2023

Top 2 moments of my life to date:



1. Corey Seager game tying 2 run homer



2. Adolis Garcia bottom 11th WORLD

SERIES GAME ONE WALK OFF pic.twitter.com/ad6rhfVHUt — lynzie ✭ (@lynziekate) October 28, 2023

50 years from now, we will be talking about this postseason run that Adolis Garcia is on right now. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 28, 2023

Adolis García just erased David Freese from the record books. And maybe vanquished all of the Rangers bad World Series juju. Rangers win, 6-5 in 11 innings. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) October 28, 2023

ADOLIS GARCIA ADOLIS AAAHHHHHHHH RANGERS WIN RANGERS WIN OH MY GOD WE ARE ALL GONNA LIVE FOREVER RANGERS WIN!!!!!! — Brice Paterik (@BricePaterik) October 28, 2023

From Corbin Carroll’s game tying triple, to game tying bases juiced walk for the Rangers, to DBacks taking 2 run lead until the 9th inning, to Corey Seager game tying nuke, to Adolis Garcia walkoff oppo taco…



That might’ve been one of the best World Series game 1 ever played. — KingofJUCO (@KingofJUCO) October 28, 2023

Game 2 in Texas is set for Saturday at 8:03 p.m. ET, with Jordan Montgomery and Merrill Kelly taking the mound before the series shifts to Arizona.