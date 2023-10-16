MLB fans in awe of Evan Carter's leaping catch in Rangers-Astros Game 1

The MLB postseason is largely about seizing the moments.
The Texas Rangers came through with a clutch road win vs. the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the 2023 ALCS on Sunday, and they also were on the right side of arguably the game's biggest moment.
In the bottom of the eighth with a runner on first and no outs, Astros' Alex Bregman sent a ball deep to left center field. It was just short of a home run, but it could've been a game-changer if it wasn't caught.
Evan Carter made sure that didn't happen. The 21-year-old outfielder made a sensational leaping catch to get the out, and also turned it into a double play.
Jose Altuve got caught doubling up due to touching second base twice, so Carter's play helped Texas essentially claim another inning win over Houston.
Carter also delivered one of Texas' two runs on the day -- the other being a Leody Taveras homer -- in the 2-0 shutout.
The MLB world was understandably in awe of Carter's heroics. Here are some of the best reactions:
Game 2 of the ALCS is set for Monday at 4:37 p.m. ET.