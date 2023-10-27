Rangers selling a $250 sandwich set at World Series games. Here's what it comes with

The Texas Rangers are making a massive addition to their concession offerings for the 2023 World Series.

A set of three 24-inch sandwiches will be available for purchase at Globe Life Field as the Rangers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Fall Classic. The six-foot sandwich set is designed to feed a small group of fans and costs a whopping $250.

So, what exactly will that $250 get you?

Leading off the order is the "Three Strike Lobster Roll" featuring lobster and beef tenderloin served on a soft, red-colored bun. Then there's the "Boomstick Burger," which is a two-foot-long beef patty covered in nacho cheese, chili, jalapeños and onion rings. Rounding out the set is a two-foot-long "Boomstick Hot Dog" covered in nacho cheese, chili, jalapeños and caramelized onions.

The $250 item is the most expensive concession offering in Rangers history, Casey Rapp, the general manager for Delaware North Sportservice, told The Dallas Morning News. And there will only be a limited number of 10 available at each game. They can be purchased at Stand 24 at the top of Section 133 in Globe Life Field.

Hurtado’s BBQ located near Section 141 will also have a new group meal for the World Series. The "Heim Hammer," named after Rangers All-Star catcher Jonah Heim, is a $99 taco platter featuring hand-carved beef shank.