Robinson Cano, Bartolo Colon among former big leaguers participating in ‘Baseball United' in Dubai

Several former MLB players will be heading to the United Arab Emirates next month as part of a two-day showcase organized by "Baseball United," who are aiming to grow the game of baseball in the Middle East.

Taking place on Nov. 24-25 at Dubai International Stadium, Baseball United's event features plenty of former MLB talent, headlined by All-Stars Robinson Cano and Bartolo Colon.

Among the other notable names picked in the first-ever Baseball United draft include Pablo Sandoval, Andrelton Simmons, Jair Jurrjens and Alejandro De Aza.

Karan Patel, a right-handed pitcher and former Chicago White Sox prospect, was selected as the draft's first overall pick.

Founded with a goal of bringing baseball to one of the world's largest cricket fanbases, multiple Baseball Hall of Famers are behind the inception of Baseball United.

Barry Larkin, Mariano Rivera, Adrian Beltre and Felix Hernandez are among the organization's co-owners, bringing a group rich with both success and experience on the diamond.

The league features four teams, with two of them, the Dubai Wolves and the Abu Dhabi representing cities in the U.A.E.

The other two teams, the Cobras and the Monarchs, represent Mumbai, India and Karachi, Pakistan respectively.