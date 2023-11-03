Braves and Dodgers lead way-too-early 2024 World Series odds

The Texas Rangers are just starting to celebrate their first ever World Series title, but 29 other teams are already focused on next year’s Fall Classic.

The 2023 MLB season came to a close on Wednesday with the Rangers beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in a gentleman’s sweep. It was an improbable World Series matchup, as the Rangers and Diamondbacks eliminated some of baseball’s top seeds on the paths to their respective pennants.

Many of those contenders are once again considered World Series favorites. Still, there is a long way to go between now and then, and one free agent will have major sway over which teams are deemed the frontrunners to win it all.

The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes are on. The record-breaking pitcher/slugger has to choose where he will play next, and his decision will have considerable implications across baseball and at sportsbooks.

With the confetti settled following the 2023 World Series, here’s a way-too-early look at next season’s championship odds.

2024 World Series favorites

The Atlanta Braves are considered the World Series favorites entering 2024 with +650 odds. After rolling into the postseason with a league-high 104 wins, the 2021 World Series champions got bounced by the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies in this year’s NLDS.

The Braves are followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers (+700) in World Series odds. The last two World Series champs, the Rangers and Houston Astros, are next at +850 with the Phillies rounding out the top five at +1100.

2024 World Series longshots

On the other end of the scale, oddsmakers see almost no scenario in which five teams lift the Commissioner’s Trophy.

The Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals and Oakland A’s were given the worst World Series odds at +25000.

Chicago Cubs 2024 World Series odds

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of the pack when it comes to 2024 World Series odds.

Their +3500 number gives them the 16th-best odds in MLB.

Full 2024 World Series odds

Here are the 2024 World Series odds for all 30 teams:

