When will Pirates' top prospect Paul Skenes debut in MLB?

With over a month of the 2024 MLB regular season in the books, some teams are figuring out whether it's worth giving more youngsters a look.

Such could be the case with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who currently are last in the NL Central at 14-18.

Specifically, the Pirates could further bolster their pitching department. Pittsburgh's starters have been solid to start, with names like Martin Perez looking promising early on, but the bullpen has been quite shaky.

One name who could provide a needed injection is Paul Skenes, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick.

Skenes, 21, has been dominating Triple-A action in Indianapolis, Pittsburgh's affiliate, posting a 0.39 ERA and 0.87 WHIP to go with 41 strikeouts across six games (23 innings).

Should the Pirates make the call soon?

"While he hasn't gone very long, I think the Pirates will bring him up this summer," NBC Sports' Vaughn Dalzell predicted. "He's going to be one guy to watch for NL Rookie of the Year because his 100 mph fastball rivals only Hunter Greene right now in MLB.

"He's tearing up the minors, and he'll be tearing up MLB pretty soon, too."

Other names in Pittsburgh's pitching room include Aroldis Chapman, Jared Jones, Mitch Keller, Bailey Falter and David Bednar, among others.

Skenes, a product of LSU, is ranked as MLB's No. 3 prospect in 2024, behind No. 2 outfielder Jackson Chourio (Milwaukee Brewers) and No. 1 shortstop/second baseman Jackson Holliday (Baltimore Orioles).

