Who's favored to win the World Series? Latest odds with NLCS, ALCS set

The 2023 MLB playoff field has been whittled down to four clubs.

For a second straight postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies upset the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS, closing out the series with a 3-1 victory at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night.

Bryce Harper and Co. defeated the San Diego Padres to win the 2022 NL pennant, and they're matched up against an NL West opponent yet again this time around.

The Arizona Diamondbacks had the fewest wins among all 14 playoff clubs, but they've certainly shown that they belong en route to the NLCS. The D-backs swept the No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers before stunning the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in three games. Arizona's unblemished playoff run has them in the NLCS for the first time since 2007.

The ALCS, meanwhile, features a battle of Texas as the reigning champion Houston Astros are up against the Texas Rangers. The two AL West clubs finished with the same regular-season record, but Houston won the division via tiebreaker.

Like Arizona, the Rangers have yet to drop a game this postseason, sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays and the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles. Texas makes its first ALCS appearance since 2011 while Houston is on the doorstep of the World Series for a staggering seventh consecutive season.

So, among the final four clubs, who's favored to capture the World Series title?

Who is favored to win the 2023 World Series?

The defending champion Astros enter the ALCS with the top odds to be the last club standing, boasting +180 title odds according to our partner, PointsBet. Houston is looking to become the first repeat champion since the New York Yankees won three straight titles from 1998-2000.

The Phillies are right behind the Astros at +220. Should Philadelphia and Houston both advance, it would mark just the 10th World Series rematch in MLB history and the first since 1977-78.

The Rangers have better odds to win it all than the D-backs, with Texas at +265 and Arizona at +450. Texas is one of six MLB franchises without a World Series title, while the Diamondbacks are seeking their second championship.

