For the second straight year, the Chicago White Sox will have a custom-designed car in the Grant Park 165.

The MLB club is partnering with Front Row Motorsports and driver Michael McDowell to be the primary sponsor on the No. 34 Ford for the Chicago Street Race on July 7.

Here's a look at the design:

Boogity, boogity, boogity - let's go racin'! 🏁



Michael McDowell reps the #WhiteSox black and white for @NASCARChicago. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 16, 2024

The White Sox sponsored Ty Dillon's No. 77 Chevy last year, with the Spire Motorsports driver finishing 35th due to a suspension failure.

On June 30, the White Sox-themed car will be on display at Guaranteed Rate Field for NASCAR Day, when the club takes on the Colorado Rockies. The first 1,000 fans that purchase a ticket package through this website will receive an exclusive No. 34 White Sox-McDowell T-shirt.

This design is the latest collaboration between the White Sox, Front Row Motorsports and McDowell. Their partnership kicks off this weekend at the NASCAR All-Star Race in North Carolina, where McDowell's No. 34 car will be sponsored by the Charlotte Knights -- the White Sox's Triple-A affiliate.

Congratulations to @KnightsBaseball on yesterday’s home game win! Some great momentum as we head into @NWBSpeedway for Sunday’s #AllStarRace. 🏆🏁 pic.twitter.com/LFpfbwUdUY — Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) May 15, 2024

McDowell, unlike Dillon last year, should have a legitimate chance to contend for victory in the White Sox colors. The 39-year-old Arizona native won at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course last August. He has nine top-10 finishes in his last 22 road course starts, including a seventh-place effort in the inaugural Chicago Street Race last July.

You can catch the Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 7, at 3:30 p.m. CT, live on NBC. Tickets for the events throughout the weekend can be purchased here.