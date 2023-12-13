The Chicago Bulls is the NBA's fifth-most valuable franchise, according to a new report from Sportico. The Bulls franchise is worth $4.83 billion, according to the report.

The Bulls, despite increasing the value of the franchise by 18% over the last year, dropped one spot in the NBA's valuation rankings. They fell to fifth place behind the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

NBA Valuations 🚨



The @NBA average team is worth $4 billion, up 33% from last year. The Warriors rank as the second most valuable team in sports behind the Cowboys.



Full rank: https://t.co/H24487QmvJ pic.twitter.com/ygI1eFwKon — Sportico (@Sportico) December 13, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Over a year ago in October 2022, Forbes released a similar report, valuing the Bulls as the fourth-most valuable franchise. Then, they were valued at $4.1 billion.

The average NBA team is worth $4 billion, up a whopping 33% from the previous year. According to Forbes in October 202, the average NBA team was worth $2.86 billion, which was up 15% from the previous year.

Despite sporting a 9-15 record, the Bulls are hanging with the big dogs in attendance. They've garnered the seventh-most fans in attendance this season, around 272,000 thus far. That's over 19,000 fans per game.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.