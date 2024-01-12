Feb 29, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; NBA Hall of Fame member Dennis Rodman greets the crowd during the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Former Bulls forward Dennis Rodman will not be in attendance for the organization's Ring of Honor ceremony at halftime to honor the inaugural class due to Chicago's poor weather conditions, according to the team.

But he did share a video message for Bulls fans ahead of the ceremony.

Today's weather prevented @DennisRodman from getting to Chicago, but it didn't stop him from sending this message ahead of our Ring of Honor game: pic.twitter.com/CVjLZBYkA3 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 13, 2024

"Hey, Chicago, Dennis Rodman here. This is a sad day and a good day. I tried to come in, I wanted to really bad. But I guess the weather has prevented me from coming to Chicago. I can't even talk, I'm getting emotional again because you guys know me. You guys know me. If I was Superman I'd be there in about 10 minutes.

"But thank you guys for even having me on your mind. I don't know what to say. I actually did something really positive yesterday. I reached out to my brothers of the Chicago Bulls and I spoke to 90% of them. But it was great to see those guys and that's what hurts me the most, not being with those guys today.

"Phil Jackson, love you so much, man. And all the people in Chicago, in that era and in that organization, especially the players that really helped me to get over that hump. Some of those years, man, it was rough, but thank you guys. All of you guys, I love you so much, brother. And my heart, my love is always with the Chicago Bulls.

"To Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan, all the guys, I love all of them. I love everybody. Thank you guys so much. Keep me in your prayers and your hearts, especially the heart of Chicago. Thank you guys so much."

Along with Rodman, Michael Jordan also shared a video message. Jordan will not attend the ceremony. Scottie Pippen is also not expected to attend the ceremony.

There are 13 players, coaches and managers made the inaugural Ring of Honor class for the Bulls. The criteria for the first class included induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame or a banner in the United Center rafters.

Artis Gilmore, Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, Johnny “Red” Kerr, Dick Klein, Jerry Krause, Toni Kukoc, Bob Love, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Jerry Sloan, Chet Walker, Tex Winter, and the 1995-96 team, which went 72-10 and won the 1996 NBA Championship.

The 13 inductees will also be honored and celebrated with a special halftime presentation. Each member will receive a special trophy designed by Victor Solomon, the artist who crafted the updates to the Larry O'Brien trophy and five other postseason trophies.

