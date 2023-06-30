Ex-Bull Derrick Rose signs with Memphis Grizzlies in free agency

Derrick Rose signed a two-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, first reported by Ian Badgley, shutting the door on a reunion with the Chicago Bulls this offseason. The deal is reportedly worth $6.5 million, according to Shams Charania.

Free agent Derrick Rose intends to sign a multi-year agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies, per SNY sources. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 1, 2023

Some speculated Rose could reunite with the Bulls this offseason, given they are without starting point guard Lonzo Ball and entered free agency without guaranteed depth at the position. However, the Bulls never contacted Rose in free agency, sources told NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson.

Instead, Rose opted for the Grizzlies. He will likely see plenty of floor time to begin the season, considering the NBA suspended Ja Morant for 25 games for "conduct detrimental to the league." The Grizzlies also traded for Marcus Smart, who will likely overtake the starting point guard role until Morant returns.

From the Bulls' perspective, it would have been a heartwarming offseason if the front office brought Rose back to his hometown. Alas, as the bell rung for the opening of NBA free agency, the Bulls inked Coby White to a 3-year contract worth potentially $40 million, according to NBC Sports Chicago's Johnson.

They also signed Jevon Carter, a point guard for the Milwaukee Bucks, to a 3-year deal worth $20 million, according to Johnson. Carter is a sublime 3-and-D guard, shooting 42.1 percent on over four 3-point attempts last season. He has a strong knack for perimeter defense, too.

Rose wouldn't have made much sense for the Bulls, outside of rejoicing Bulls fans back to his glory days in Chicago. He's played in 53 games over the last two seasons, as knee and ankle injuries have taken the best of him, recently.

Last season, in 27 games, Rose averaged 5.6 points per game on 38 percent shooting from the field. He's struggled to find the floor in recent seasons -- not just because of injury factors, but declining play, too.

One day, certainly, the Bulls will bring Rose back so he can retire properly as a Chicago Bull.

