How safe is Billy Donovan's job with the Bulls?

The 2023-24 campaign has already spelled drama for the Chicago Bulls. A lowly start the season has done nothing but fuel concerns about the roster to a point where it's hard to imagine what the team might look like by March.

Reinvigorated trade rumors surrounding Zach LaVine have put the direction of the team into question once more. And regardless of whether or not the two-time All-Star finishes out his max contract in Chicago, some sort of big change in the organization feels imminent.

So where does Billy Donovan fit in this discussion?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Bulls' head coach is currently in the fourth year of the four-year contract he signed with the team in September 2020, shortly after the then-new front office regime led by Artūras Karnišovas fired Jim Boylen. Their search initially centered on a handful of first-time coaching candidates before rapidly shifting gears to pursue Donovan after he and the Oklahoma City Thunder parted ways.

Since then, Donovan has amassed a 121-126 regular season record, and a 1-4 playoff record.

It was revealed last November that the Bulls had signed Donovan to a multiyear contract extension before the start of the 2022-23 season. This was met with mixed reactions from the fanbase given the team's lack of evidential success under his tenure, specifically in the absence of Lonzo Ball.

A month ago, Donovan was asked about rumors concerning his job security as the Bulls face a crucial season for the direction of franchise.

"I always look at it that I'm placing pressure on myself to try to help our guys and our team play to the very best of their ability," Donovan said. "I totally get and understand it's a result-oriented business. I don't think that, however, my relations with Arturas [Karnisovas], with Mark [Eversley], or Jerry [Reinsdorf], my goal changes how I go about each and every day."

Simply put, the Bulls are clearly planning to move forward with Donovan at the helm for the foreseeable future, no matter what his roster might look like by season's end.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.