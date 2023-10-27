ICYMI: Alex Caruso hits go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime to win over Raptors

The Bulls notched their first win of the season in a movie-like fashion.

Alex Caruso, coming off a first-team All-Defensive performance last season, hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime to seal the Bulls' first victory of the season over the Toronto Raptors.

This game had everything. Shooting struggles, defense, drama and heart from the Bulls.

DeMar DeRozan, specifically, is underlined and highlighted from this game. He had two opportunities to put the game away at the free throw line, but couldn't push the Bulls over the edge. He did, however, keep the Bulls in the game by tying the game twice at the line.

DeRozan's elite foul-drawing brought the Bulls to overtime. And after the Raptors put the first buckets on the board, the Bulls stormed back for a much-needed win over the Raptors.

Against the Thunder in their first game, the Bulls struggled, losing to Oklahoma City by 20 points. The Bulls met for a players-only meeting after the game to discuss their wrongdoings, a concerning sign after just one game in the season.

But they turned that energy and vital discourse into a key win over the Raptors at home.

The Bulls travel to Detroit on Saturday to take on the Pistons for their first road battle.

