Joakim Noah talks relationship with Derrick Rose, officiating his wedding

Beyond their playing days in Chicago, Joakim Noah and Derrick Rose remain close companions off the court.

Noah officiated Rose's wedding last September, posting a heartfelt Instagram post after the fact.

"What an honor it was to officiate Pooh and Alaina's wedding," Noah wrote. "The ceremony couldn’t have been more intimate and from the heart. I’m proud to call you guys my real friends."

On Saturday night, Noah stopped by NBC Sports Chicago's commentating table with Stacey King and Adam Amin to talk shop. He talked about the wedding, saying what any first-time officiator would say about their first wedding.

"I'm not gonna lie to you guys I was nervous as hell," Noah joked. "I've never done that before, but I had to do that for Pooh. Really happy I got to do that."

Joakim Noah officiated Derrick Rose's wedding



"I was neverous as hell" 😅 pic.twitter.com/pdXjkIvtbO — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 21, 2024

On the flip side, Rose attended Noah's wedding in July 2022. Rose didn't officiate the wedding but played photographer for the day in the background.

Rose and Noah played on the Bulls together for eight seasons. They bookmarked a special era in Chicago. They never led the Bulls past the Eastern Conference Finals, but they generated a successful run of playoff berths and special moments embedded in Chicago basketball history.

Arguably even more special, Noah and Rose maintain that coveted bond off the court.

"I think that's what it's all about, you know," Noah said when asked about his and Rose's relationship growing past basketball. "I remember Derrick's first day after he got drafted to the Bulls. I was here for a year. He's been my little brother since Day 1. We have a lot of great memories here. To be able to share those memories --- obviously, there were highs and lows --- but you know what, in every relationship, it's like that."

