Podcast: Bulls' Jevon Carter, partner detail Treadmill Mentality October initiatives

Jevon Carter is playing for his hometown Chicago Bulls.

On the latest Bulls Talk Podcast, Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter and Taylor Houston, Carter's partner, detailed the October initiatives that Carter's Treadmill Mentality foundation are undertaking. They are aimed to raise awareness about breast cancer, which touched Carter's life.

:46 --- Carter's thoughts on returning to Milwaukee for his first preseason game as a Bull

2:20 --- Houston details why they are partnering with Gilda's Club Chicago

7:50 --- Carter details the power of giving back to the community in which he grew up

11:00 --- The pair talk about how the name Treadmill Mentality stuck

Also in the podcast, NBC Sports Chicago's Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson and NBC Sports Chicago's director of studio content Kevin Anderson discuss the second preseason game against the Nuggets.

The podcast can be heard at the link below.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.