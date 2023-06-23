The Tennessee Volunteers are gassing up their one-and-done forward Julian Phillips, who the Bulls drafted Thursday, with a sweet highlight reel from his freshman season.

From Rocky Top to the Windy City. pic.twitter.com/GjzvcehYXK — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) June 23, 2023

Phillips, 19, had an impactful year at Tennessee. The 6-foot-8 freshman averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, and shot 41.1% from the field in 24.1 minutes per game. With a 7-foot wingspan, he averaged 0.6 steals with a 1.6% steal rate.

In his biggest game, Phillips posted 25 points on 7-for-13 shooting and grabbed eight boards in an overtime win against the USC. He was 10-12 at the line that day – par for the course, as he finished the season with a .822 free-throw percentage.

He earned SEC All-Freshman honors and was the University of Tennessee's only draft selection of 2023.

