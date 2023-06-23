Trending
Tennessee Vols gas up Julian Phillips with hype video

The Tennessee Volunteers are stoked about Bulls' 2023 draft pick

By Tori Rubinstein

The Tennessee Volunteers are gassing up their one-and-done forward Julian Phillips, who the Bulls drafted Thursday, with a sweet highlight reel from his freshman season.

Phillips, 19, had an impactful year at Tennessee. The 6-foot-8 freshman averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, and shot 41.1% from the field in 24.1 minutes per game. With a 7-foot wingspan, he averaged 0.6 steals with a 1.6% steal rate.

In his biggest game, Phillips posted 25 points on 7-for-13 shooting and grabbed eight boards in an overtime win against the USC. He was 10-12 at the line that day – par for the course, as he finished the season with a .822 free-throw percentage.

He earned SEC All-Freshman honors and was the University of Tennessee's only draft selection of 2023.

