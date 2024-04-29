When does Round 2 of the NBA playoffs start? What we know about the conference semis so far

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

The conference semifinals are taking shape.

The No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves were the first team to win a first-round series in 2024 NBA playoffs, eliminating the star-studded No. 6 Phoenix Suns in four games. The Wolves' sweep marked the franchise's first playoff series win since 2004.

So, when will Anthony Edwards and Co. continue their chase for the Larry O'Brien Trophy?

Here's what we know about the second round of the playoffs so far:

What teams are left in the NBA playoffs?

With several first-round series still undecided, here's an updated look at the second-round bracket (teams in bold have officially clinched a Round 2 berth):

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Boston Celtics/No. 8 Miami Heat vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers/No. 5 Orlando Magic

No. 2 New York Knicks/No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks/No. 6 Indiana Pacers

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder/No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers/No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

No. 2 Denver Nuggets/No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves

When does Round 2 of the NBA playoffs start?

The second round is slated to get underway Monday, May 6 and Tuesday, May 7, though the start dates could be moved up to Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 if first-round series end early.

What is the schedule for Round 2 of the NBA playoffs?

Schedule details for Round 2 haven't been released yet.

Does the NBA reseed in the playoffs?

Unlike the NFL, the NBA doesn't reseed in the playoffs. That means the 1-8 series winner meets the 4-5 series winner, while the 2-7 series winner will be up against the 3-6 series winner.

