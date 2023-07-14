Northwestern announces DC David Braun as interim head football coach

Northwestern officially named defensive coordinator David Braun as their acting head football coach after the firing of Pat Fitzgerald on Monday.

David Braun named Interim Head Football Coach



📰 https://t.co/my5bc273wd pic.twitter.com/gkiH6099mB — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) July 14, 2023

"The opportunity to lead this team at this crucial moment in its history is not something I take lightly, and I'm grateful for the trust placed in me by Dr. Gragg and Northwestern leadership," Braun said in a release from Northwestern. "Our focus today and every day moving forward is on supporting these men, many of whom have only been on campus for several weeks, in their preparation for the 2023 football season and the 2023-24 academic year."

Braun was named the defensive coordinator at Northwestern in Jan. 2023 after a successful stint with North Dakota State, where he was named FCS Coordinator of the Year in 2021.

The school finished as the top-ranked scoring defense in the FCS twice under his leadership, and won national titles in 2019 and 2021.

Fitzgerald was fired as head coach in the ongoing aftermath of a hazing investigation that revealed harrowing allegations of sexual abuse and mistreatment within the program.

Originally, Fitzgerald was suspended for two weeks, but as new revelations from the report came to light, the school decided to part ways with him on Monday.