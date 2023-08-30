More than 92,000 attend Nebraska volleyball game, setting world record

The Nebraska Cornhuskers set an ambitious goal to shatter a world record for the most attended women's sporting event in history, and school officials believe that they have done so Wednesday night.

The game between Nebraska and Omaha at Memorial Stadium, home of the school's football team, has drawn an estimated 92,003 fans, according to officials.

If that mark holds, it would be the most-attended women's sporting event ever, besting a Champion's League battle between Barcelona and Real Madrid last year.

Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State played an exhibition match prior to the start of the contest between Omaha and Nebraska, with a military flyover punctuating the proceedings prior to the match.

Country artist Scotty McCreery will perform at the conclusion of the evening.

The previous record was set in 2022 when Barcelona knocked off Real Madrid at the Camp Nou Stadium in a Champions League match. That event drew 91,648 spectators.

The previous record in the United States was set at the 1999 World Cup final when the U.S. beat China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, with 90,185 fans in attendance.

According to the Associated Press, Nebraska’s volleyball team has sold out 306 consecutive matches.