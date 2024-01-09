Michigan's Jim Harbaugh say's he'll get '15-0′ tattoo after CFP triumph

The business may be finished on the field, but it's just getting started for Jim Harbaugh's body.

No. 1 Michigan on Monday stumped No. 2 Washington 34-13 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, sealing a flawless 15-0 record in a year where the program became the first to eclipse 1,000-plus wins.

Head coach Harbaugh was at the center of it, finally delivering his alma mater a national title after leaving the San Francisco 49ers for Ann Arbor in 2015.

Michigan came close a few times prior to this season's triumph but failed to reach the national title game. Now that the drought is over, how is Harbaugh planning to celebrate? By getting fresh ink, he said in his post-game presser.

"I said I would get a tattoo. I have no ink on my body," Harbaugh said. "No tattoos anywhere. But I did say that to our players: I said if we go 15-0, I'm getting a tattoo, it's 15-0. I'm going to put it on my shoulder. I don't know if it's my left or right yet. I'm a right-handed quarterback, I'll probably get it on my right. And then an M, too, an M that's maize and blue M. Also that signifies a thousand in Roman numerals."

Jim Harbaugh will be getting a tattoo to commemorate Michigan's undefeated, national champion season: pic.twitter.com/fdulugWhDD — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) January 9, 2024

The thousand Harbaugh referenced is, of course, a nod to the aforementioned record Michigan set this season. Michigan currently has 1,004 wins under its belt, which Harbaugh joked is his favorite number.

Alabama is the closest program to reach the 1K mark next, currently at 965 wins. Ohio State is exactly one behind with 964 victories.

Michigan last claimed the national championship in 1997 under head coach Lloyd Carr, but it was due to finishing No. 1 in the final poll and not via a title game.

That's now changed, and it'll be reflected in both the record books and Harbaugh's right shoulder.