Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has offered a blunt take on his heated sideline discussion with coach Andy Reid during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

On Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast Travis records with his brother Jason Kelce, the tight end offered his apology for the incident, which sent shockwaves through social media.

“I can’t get that fired up to the point where I’m bumping coach and it’s getting him off balance and stuff,” Travis said.

Jason Kelce, who also played for Reid during their time in Philadelphia, didn’t mince words when it came to the controversial moment.

“You crossed the line,” he said. “Let’s be honest, the yelling in his face is over the top. I think there are better ways to handle this.”

After the game, which the Chiefs won 25-22 for their third Super Bowl title in the last five seasons, Travis expressed his love for Reid, and he echoed those same sentiments during the podcast Wednesday.

“I’m a passionate guy,” he said. “I love Coach Reid. I’m not playing for anybody else but for Big Red. I got a certain relationship with him. He’s checked me a few times. I just let him know that I wanted this thing, and that I’ve got him. I wasn’t playing very well, and we had to get some s--- going. Sometimes those emotions get away from you. That’s been the battle of my career.”

He also dismissed criticisms of his actions, saying that he and Reid have always had an understanding of their approaches to the game.

“I don’t give a s--- what anybody else says,” he said. “I talked to Coach Reid about it today and we kind of chuckled about it. I couldn’t be more proud of being his product on the field, and I couldn’t be more proud of where we’ve come as a team since I’ve got here. I just love playing for the guy.”

Reid has indicated that he will return to the Chiefs as they try to become the first team to ever win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Kelce’s contract runs through the conclusion of the 2025 season, with a base salary of $12 million in the coming season.