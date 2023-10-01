Taylor Swift attends Chiefs-Jets with group of A-list celebrities

Taylor Swift's stadium tour has reached its next stop.

But these days, she's a spectator, not a performer. She's traveling the country for football games, not concerts. And she's hoping it's the beginning her latest love story, not her next mistake.

The newest and most high-profile Kansas City Chiefs fan was in attendance for the team's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, one week after appearing at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her rumored love interest Travis Kelce.

This time, she brought some celebrity friends. And a portion of her loyal army of Swifites also followed her.

Taylor Swift has arrived for Sunday Night. 🤩



Swift arrived shortly before kick off along with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and others.

Swift and her group reportedly are sitting in a luxury suite at the 50-yard line that belongs to New York Giants owner John Mara. Kelce's mother Donna traveled from the Philadelphia Eagles afternoon home game, where her son Jason played in a 34-31 overtime win over the Washington Commanders, to New Jersey to watch her other son's game with Swift and company.

Last week, Swift sat in a suite with Kelce's mother Donna and cheered Kelce's touchdown, instantly becoming the team's top celebrity fan. Sorry, Paul Rudd.

Swift's attendance at last Sunday's Chiefs' home game against the Chicago Bears all but confirmed the romance between her and Kelce, becoming the top storyline of the early NFL season.

Swift and Kelce left the stadium together after the game in a convertible.

“The slow-motion chest bumps, the high-fives with mom, it was definitely a game I will remember, that’s for damn sure,” Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast that he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. “Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end.”

Their first public appearance fueled speculation, headlines and profits.

Kelce's jerseys began flying off the shelves, seeing a 400% increase on Sunday following Swift's appearance at the game. The price of tickets on the secondary market for the Chiefs-Jets game increased amid rumors Swift might make the short trip from her Manhattan home to attend. Swift fans flooded Kansas City businesses that the 12-time Grammy winner was rumored to have stopped at.

NBC even released a promo for the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Chiefs and Jets using Taylor Swift's song "Welcome to New York."

She then received a New York welcome. Now it's onto the next stop.

Swift’s sold-out tour doesn’t resume until Oct. 18. But if Swift and Kelce's "Can-I-go-where-you-go?" stage of their relationship continues, her next stadium appearance could be in Minnesota next Sunday for the Chiefs game.