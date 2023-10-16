5 winners, losers from Cowboys' win vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football

It came down to the final few drives, but the Los Angeles Chargers fell at home 20-17 to the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 6 clash on Monday Night Football.

After Dallas put up a field goal and gave Justin Herbert and Co. the ball back for a potential game-winning drive, the 25-year-old quarterback saw a pass get intercepted by veteran corner Stephon Gilmore.

STEPHON GILMORE SEALS THE WIN WITH A PICK#DALvsLAC pic.twitter.com/32L5CtBPde — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2023

It was the type of game that could've gone either way, but the Chargers' undisciplined offensive display coupled by a clearly hampered Herbert provided Dallas a platform to get the job done.

With the result, the Cowboys moved to 4-2 and head into their bye week while the Chargers, fresh off their own, dropped to 2-3 with Patrick Mahomes and the 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead up next.

Let's analyze the game further with five winners and losers:

WINNER: Dak Prescott's efficient night

Unlike Week 5 when the San Francisco 49ers had Prescott's number all game, the 30-year-old turned it around and arguably made a case as Dallas' best player on the night. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown to go with seven carries for 40 yards and an 18-yard rushing score on a fourth-down read option run.

The Chargers stymied Tony Pollard on the ground, so it was up to Prescott to shoulder the load offensively. There were some drops by his receivers, but this was ultimately an impressive road outing for the quarterback.

LOSER: Chargers' shaky offensive display

Herbert was clearly hampered by a finger injury as several of his throws were just off the mark. He ended the night completing 22 of 37 passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns and a pick. Had he been more efficient with his opportunities like Prescott, the game likely tilts in Los Angeles' favor.

The run game didn't help either. Austin Ekeler, back from injury, mustered just 27 rushing yards on 14 attempts. That's an average of 1.9.

Keenan Allen (seven catches, 85 yards, one touchdown) and Joshua Palmer (four catches, 60 yards) had solid nights, but there's a lot for them to review on film with a tough matchup in Kansas City looming.

WINNER: CeeDee Lamb steps up

Tony Pollard had a 60-yard catch-and-run play that beefed up his numbers to six catches for 80 yards, but CeeDee Lamb, like Prescott, turned it around after going absent the last few weeks. From Week 3 to Week 5, Lamb had just four catches in every game for minimal impact. He logged seven catches for 117 yards on seven targets vs. Los Angeles.

Brandin Cooks hauled in all four targets, including one for a touchdown, while Michael Gallup had just three catches on 10 targets, but this was the night Lamb needed to quiet the constructive criticism around his recent form.

LOSER: Chargers hindered by penalties

The Cowboys were penalized two more times than the Chargers (11 to nine) -- it didn't seem like it in real time -- but the mistakes arguably cost the latter more. It seemed as if every time the Chargers made a good play to move the chains, there was either a holding or ineligible man downfield call against them.

For as much talk will be around the poor offensive showing from Herbert and Ekeler, they also hurt themselves in multiple scenarios, in particular the offensive line.

WINNER: Micah Parsons makes it count

If it wasn't until the Chargers' final drive, you might've forgot Micah Parsons was on the field tonight. The star defender had just two tackles on the night, though his second was pivotal.

On a 2nd-and-two, Parsons got home to sack Herbert, the Cowboys' lone sack on the night. Herbert would be picked the ensuing play.

It may not have been an all-around game for Parsons to remember, but that play will surely count in his head as the Cowboys pick up momentum with the Los Angeles Rams next after their bye week.