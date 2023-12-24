Bears-Cardinals inactives: Expect more Roschon Johnson with D'Onta Foreman out

CHICAGO -- The Bears struggled to run the ball in their Week 15 loss to the Cleveland Browns, rushing for only 88 yards on 3.3 yards per carry in the 20-17 loss.

The Bears split the carries evenly between their three running backs against the Browns. The backfield workload will look a little different Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, with running back D'Onta Foreman inactive due to a personal matter.

With Foreman out, the expectation is that rookie Roschon Johnson will lead the backfield, with Khalil Herbert getting mixed in in relief. However, the Bears have ridden the hot hand at running back all season, so if Herbert pops early, the carries could swing his way.

Since returning from injury in Week 11, Herbert has only rushed for 75 yards on 31 carries in four games. The third-year running back hasn't looked the same since injuring his ankle in Week 5, but the Bears believe he's on the verge of breaking out.

"I’ve seen it in practice," head coach Matt Eberflus said Friday of Herbert's burst. "We’re excited to see it in the game. And so is he. He’s been working hard at it. And he works really hard every single week and the scheme is good this week. Got some good plays in there for him and the other guys to get the ball on the parameter as well as inside.”

While the Bears will be without Foreman, tight end Cole Kmet is active after being listed as questionable with a quad injury. Kmet is a vital piece of the Bears' passing game. The fourth-year tight end is second on the team in targets (81), catches (66), yards (571), and touchdowns (6).

The Bears will be without left guard Teven Jenkins, who remains in concussion protocol. Veteran Cody Whitehair will start in his place Sunday.

Here's the full list of Bears inactive:

Meanwhile, the Cardinals will be without top wide receiver Marquise Brown, who was ruled out Friday with a heel injury.

