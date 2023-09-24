Bears-Chiefs inactives: Nate Davis will serve as backup to Ja'Tyre Carter in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A tumultuous week for the Bears comes to an end Sunday when they visit the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bears will be without starting left tackle Braxton Jones and starting left guard Teven Jenkins, both of whom are on injured reserve. Bears right guard Nate Davis, who was listed as questionable Friday, is active Sunday, but he will serve as the backup to Ja'Tyre Carter. Davis missed the Bears' Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons as he dealt with a death in the family.

Meanwhile, starting safety Eddie Jackson was ruled out Saturday with a foot injury. Running back D'Onta Foreman is a healthy scratch for the second straight week.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent will once again be the emergency signal-caller, with Nathan Peterman assuming QB2 duties in Kansas City.

Here is the full list of inactive for the Bears and Chiefs

Here are our inactives for #KCvsCHI:



CB Nic Jones

LB Nick Bolton

DE BJ Thompson

OL Wanya Morris

T Lucas Niang

DT Keondre Coburn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 24, 2023

