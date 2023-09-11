Jaquan Brisker vows ‘nothing special' Jordan Love, Packers will ‘get theirs'

CHICAGO -- Bears safety Jaquan Brisker stood at his locker Sunday evening long after the Green Bay Packers outcoached, outclassed, and out-executed the Bears 38-20 in the season opener at Soldier Field. The second-year safety is the emotional heartbeat of the Bears' defense and was clearly boiling under the surface.

Sunday's game was supposed to be the start of a new era in the Bears-Packers rivalry. With Aaron Rodgers gone, there was hope that the Bears could finally gain the upperhand in the rivalry.

Instead, it looked like the old one.

New Packers quarterback Jordan Love executed the game plan to perfection, going 15-for-27 for 245 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

The loss stung a Bears defense that talked a big game all offseason, but they left Sunday's game largely unimpressed with Love.

"I don't even know how to answer that," Brisker said after the game about Love. "He's just Jordan Love. Number 10. Packers quarterback. He's nothing special."

Sunday's loss makes Brisker 0-3 in his young Bears career against the Packers and 0-2 in games he has played. Brisker missed the second game last season due to a concussion.

The Bears won't see the Packers again until the final game of the season.

Brisker is focused on getting things right for what now is a critical Week 2 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but make no mistake, he's got one eye on the next date with the Packers.

"We're going to stay the course," Brisker said. "We're going to focus on Tampa. We see them again. They'll get theirs."

Here's the snap count from the Bears' season-opening flop vs. the Packers:

Quarterback: Justin Fields, 74

Running back: Roschon Johnson 29, Khalil Herbert 27, D'Onta Foreman 21, Khari Blasingame 7

Wide receiver: DJ Moore 68, Darnell Mooney 62, Chase Claypool 58, Tyler Scott 13, Trent Taylor 4

Tight end: Cole Kmet 72, Marcedes Lewis 5, Robert Tonyan 4

Offensive line: Braxton Jones 74, Cody Whitehair 74, Darnell Wright 74, Lucas Patrick 74, Nate Davis 74

Defensive line: DeMarcus Walker 47, Yannick Ngakoue 41, Justin Jones 39. Andrew Billings 33, Rasheem Green 25, Dominique Robinson 23, Gervon Dexter 23, Zacch Pickens 12

Linebacker: Tremaine Edmunds 60, T.J. Edwards 59, Jack Sanborn 19

Defensive backs: Jaylon Johnson 60, Tyrique Stevenson 60, Eddie Jackson 60, Jaquan Brisker 57, Kyler Gordon 27, Josh Blackwell 10, Elijah Hicks 3, Jaylon Jones 2

Special Teams: Sanborn 25, Noah Sewell 25, Blackwell 24, Hicks 21, J. Jones 20, Travis Homer 19, DeMarquis Gates 19, Blasingame 16, R. Johnson 13, Robinson 13, Stevenson 12, Edwards 11, Billings 7, Cairo Santos 7, Brisker 6, Green 6, Trenton GIll 6, Patrick Scales 6, Taylor 5, Tonyan 4, Gordon 3, Terell Smith 3, Dan Feeney 2, Larry Borom 2, Dexter 2, Kmet 2, B. Jones 2, Whitehair 2, Wright 2, Patrick 2, Lewis 2, Edmunds 1, Ngakoue 1, J. Johnson 1

