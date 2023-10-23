Justin Fields ‘doubtful' vs. Chargers with ‘no change' in status to injured thumb

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields played a key role in preparing Tyson Bagent for his first career NFL start last week, and he'll likely remain in that supporting role this week as the Bears prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced Monday that Fields is "doubtful" to play against the Chargers as he rehabs the dislocated thumb on his throwing hand.

"No change," Eberflus said Monday at Halas Hall. "He's doubtful for this week. He's working with trainers. He continues to progress, but he's just not there yet. Bagent will be our starter until that time he is cleared."

Fields dislocated his right thumb during the second half of the Bears' Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears believe Fields is still on the right track to avoid surgery and an injured reserve trip.

Eberflus has said that Fields will be able to return when the swelling subsides and his grip strength returns. Eberflus would not say if Fields has attempted to grip and throw a football, only that he is "working with the trainers."

Bagent was solid in his first career NFL start, going 21-for-29 for 162 yards and one touchdown in the Bears' 30-12 win over the Raiders.

After the win, Eberflus reaffirmed that Fields will be the Bears' starting quarterback once fully healthy.

That will have to wait at least one more week.

