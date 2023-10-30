Justin Fields remains ‘week-to-week;' Tyson Bagent will start for Bears vs. Saints

LAKE FOREST, Ill. --- Justin Fields' return will have to wait at least one more week.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced Monday that Fields remains "week-to-week" and will miss Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Eberflus said Fields is "improving" but needs time to rehab his dislocated right thumb.

Tyson Bagent will once again start in Fields' place Sunday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Eberflus would not say if Fields has attempted to start throwing again, only that he is working with the Bears' training staff and trending positively in his rehab.

“He’s progressing," Eberflus said Monday at Halas Hall. "I can just say that. I’m not going to get into particulars but he is progressing and he is improving. I can say that. So we like where it is right now.”

Bagent struggled in the Bears' 30-13 Sunday night loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The undrafted rookie finished the game 25-for-37 for 232 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in the loss.

Eberflus pointed to the two turnovers as the biggest difference between Sunday night's dud and Bagent's solid Week 7 performance in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bears still believe Fields is on track to return soon, with a Week 10 tilt against the Carolina Panthers serving as the next possible date for the starting quarterback to take the field.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.