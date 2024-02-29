Brock Bowers excited about potentially being drafted by Bears with Caleb Williams

INDIANAPOLIS -- Brock Bowers is a man of few words.

The Georgia star tight end knows he's not the best quote and is still working on getting better at public speaking. Thursday's 20-minute media onslaught at the NFL Scouting Combine saw the potential top-10 pick light up about only a few topics: Rob Gronkowski, George Kittle, Georgia Football, and Caleb Williams.

Bowers is a potential option for the Bears at No. 9 overall or in a trade-down. With Williams expected to be Chicago's selection at No. 1 overall, Bowers could be drafted to be one of the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner's top weapons in the NFL.

That possibility understandably excites Bowers.

"Oh, I mean it would be pretty sweet," Bowers said Thursday about being drafted by the Bears with Williams. "You saw what he did at USC, and hopefully, it translates well to the next level. Yeah, it would be pretty awesome to play with another top rookie like that."

Bowers finished his Georgia career with 175 catches for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons in Athens, Ga. He is the only two-time winner of the Mackey Award for college football's best tight end in history.

Tight end isn't a top need for the Bears. They need to add depth at wide receiver and must find an edge rusher to place opposite Montez Sweat. Either could be an option for Chicago when it goes on the clock at No. 9 overall.

But if the Bears want to go offense at No. 9 and the top three wide receivers -- Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze -- are off the board, the Bears could look to Bowers to give Williams another reliable pass catcher who is adept at racking up yards after the catch.

Bowers could also be an option for the Bears if they trade from No. 9 and into the middle of the first round.

Bowers has met with 15 teams, and mock draft projections have him being selected anywhere from No. 5 to No. 20.

The Bears have an ascending tight end in Cole Kmet, who would be thrilled to play alongside Bowers and see what they could do as a tandem.

"Super dynamic player running with the ball. He’s a really crazy talent, and he’s been fun to watch," Kmet told NBC Sports Chicago at Super Bowl 58's Radio Row. "Me and Brock, I think the last team that was really in and did successfully was eight years ago. So when it's deployed correctly and used right it can be a lot of fun. They are in nickel and you run the ball all over them and you can throw it all over. That could definitely be a priority."

New Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is a tight end at heart and used two tight end sets effectively during his time in Seattle.

Kmet has shown himself to be a well-rounded tight end who still has another level to get to as a pass-catching weapon. While Bowers needs to get better as a blocker, his ability with the ball in his hands reminds scouts of a young George Kittle.

The pairing, along with Williams, could be exectly what the Bears' offense needs to become a passing attack defenses must fear on a weekly basis.

"I remember watching Cole [at Notre Dame]," Bowers said. "He does a great job in all aspects of the game. It would be exciting [to play with him]."