Bears draft punter Tory Taylor with No. 122 overall pick

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – With the No. 122 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Bears selected Iowa punter Tory Taylor.

Taylor was highly regarded as the top punter in the nation with a huge leg. It also likely spells the end of current punter Trenton Gill’s time with the team.



For those scratching their heads wondering why the team would add a punter with a fourth-round pick, Taylor has a legit claim to be considered the best college punter of all-time. His 48.2 yard average in 2023 and his 46.3 yard avg. over his career are both NCAA records.

One record Taylor doesn't own: highest-drafted punter in Bears history. The team selected Todd Sauerbrun in the second round of the 1995 draft.



Taylor was a unanimous All-American last year and won the Ray Guy award which recognizes the top punter in the nation.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This was the final pick on GM Ryan Poles’ slate for this year’s draft. There’s a chance he trades back into the draft later with future picks if he wants.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.