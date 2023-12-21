2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears load up on offensive firepower in 1st round

Factoring in the amazing cadre of quarterbacks, alongside a vast amount of offensive talent and marquee edge rushers, day one of the draft promises to be an entertaining event.

However, considering the impending amount of front office and coaching personnel that will be displaced and readjusted, there is a weighted unknown factor hovering over the 2024 NFL Draft.

College players are already heating up anticipation for their services, declining to compete in bowl games in addition to underclassmen declaring early for the draft.

This week’s mock will definitely take into consideration the myriad possibilities facing these teams’ first-round options. Enjoy.

NOTE: For the draft order, we used tankathon.com's projected draft order.

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina): QB - Caleb Williams, USC

Conforming opinions strongly suggest Chicago take a signal caller with its first overall pick so that the organization benefits fiscally from a rookie quarterback contract. The complexities revolving around Chicago’s decision are as layered as they are varied. What does seem imminent is that Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, will invariably be some team’s number-one selection.

2. New England Patriots: QB - Drake Maye, North Carolina

Should the Patriots part ways with future Hall-of-Fame head coach Bill Belichick, initiating a reset may begin with highly touted Tar Heels’ Quarterback Drake Maye. An accomplished passer, Maye has completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards and 63 aerial scores. Quietly, though, the athletic triggerman also rushed for a career 1209 yards while compiling 16 rushing scores.

3. Arizona Cardinals: WR - Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

It’s not hyperbole to comment on Harrison being a “generational talent,” especially considering he’s the son of Hall-of-Fame wideout Marvin Harrison Sr. The All-American is a phenomenal talent with stratospheric potential and little if any, downside to his game. A tremendous downfield weapon, Harrison averaged 16.9 yards per catch on 155 career receptions with 31 receiving scores.

4. Washington Commanders: QB - Jayden Daniels, LSU

The Commanders' new ownership group inherited this current coaching staff and roster, so there’s a strong likelihood that wide-sweeping changes are coming. Daniels is an electric, multi-talented play-caller whose dual-threat skill set led to him winning the 2023 Heisman Trophy. His final season at LSU entailed 3812 passing yards with 40 touchdown passes to four interceptions while running for 1134 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores.

5. Chicago Bears: WR - Rome Odunze, Washington

Outside of productive primary wideout DJ Moore, the Bears are desperate for another receiver to step up and be a consistent receiving threat. Chicago is positioned to draft Odunze, a versatile receiver with size (6-3, 215 lbs}, speed (4.3 40-time) and route running efficiency (81 receptions / 13 TDs) comparable to many number one receivers currently in the NFL.

6. New York Giants: OT - Joe Alt, Notre Dame

The Giants' 76 sacks allowed in just 14 games is the worst in the NFL this season, superseding the next team (Jets) by 15 more quarterback takedowns. Unfortunately, 2022 first-round pick (7th overall) Evan Neal is approaching “bust” status, currently ranked as the worst offensive tackle according to PFF metrics (83rd out of 83). The need for frontline help may spur Giants’ brass to draft the six-foot-eight, 322-pounder from Notre Dame.

7. New York Jets: OT - Olu Fashanu, Penn State

Currently, the fact that both New York franchises (Giants and Jets) surrendered a total of 137 sacks in just 14 games this season is deplorable. Honestly, either the aforementioned Alt or Fashanu could be flip-flopped as draft selections for both teams. However, Fashanu’s athleticism should resonate better with the Jets' current offensive schemes and rostered linemen.

8. Los Angeles Chargers: TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

The tight end spot is the only skilled offensive position not weaponized on Los Angeles’ roster. Historically, the Chargers have drafted and developed some of the best tight ends over the last half century (Kellen Winslow - HOF, Antonio Gates team’s all-time leading receiver). Bowers possesses the ability and tenacity to be better than them should Los Angeles pair him with franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.

9. Tennessee Titans: DL - Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

Newton stood apart from his peers in the conference by being named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year. Newton displays some alignment versatility but is better suited as a 3-technique defensive lineman whose quickness and leveraged strength win consistently at the point of attack. An indefatigable defender, Newton’s relentlessness on the field should translate well at the NFL level.

10. Atlanta Falcons: QB - Bo Nix, Oregon

Atlanta is talented enough to challenge for the NFC South Divisional lead, yet its deficiency at the quarterback position prevents the team from obtaining it. Veteran journeyman Taylor Heinickie is a career backup signal caller, and second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder is untrustworthy in critical situations. Falcons’ brass remaining noncommittal on its coaching brain trust suggests a course potentially navigated by a new quarterback’s rookie contract.

11. Green Bay Packers: Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

One of the fastest risers on many draft boards is offensive lineman Talises Fuaga. According to PFF metrics, Fuaga is one of the highest-rated overall offensive tackles, combining run and pass blocking with an 88.4 rating. In over 1500 plus snaps, Fuaga has never surrendered a sack and provides immediate impact as a run-blocking mauler.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: QB - Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Runner-up for this season’s 2023 Heisman Trophy (4,218 passing yards / 33 touchdown passes), Penix positioned his undefeated Huskies for a run at the National Championship. Penix’s injury history prior to arriving at Washington (two torn ACLs in 2018, 2020) could be the main reason he’s not considered a top-five draft prospect.

13. New Orleans Saints: WR - Malik Nabers, LSU

Over the past several seasons, drafting a receiver from LSU has proven to be a prudent decision. Nabers offers alignment versatility and an elite route-running element any NFL team could utilize. His ability to exploit defensive backs, combined with executing precise angled cuts, makes Nabers a reliable option for third-down conversions.

14. Denver Broncos: Edge - Laiatu Latu, UCLA

An athletic force multiplier, the six-foot-four, 265-pound Latu is a tremendous pass rusher with good acceleration and closing speed. He finished the 2023 campaign as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, having generated 21.5 tackles for loss along with 13 sacks.

15. Seattle Seahawks: Edge - Dallas Turner, Alabama

Turner is the 41st Alabama player to earn consensus All-American status. He is a quick-twitch athlete with excellent length and bendability off the edge when rushing the passer. Turner is decidedly more explosive from a two-point stance, but his athleticism allows for some schemed alignment versatility. Turner exceeded last season’s totals in tackles for loss (13.5) and sacks (9) throughout the 12 games he’s played.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

The six-foot-one, 188-pound defensive back is an intelligent pass defender who wins with patient anticipation and quick feet. Mckinstry’s loose hips allow for easy transitions when mirroring pass catchers or squaring himself to break down for open-field tackles. In addition, McKinstry also provides punt return skills, having averaged 15.8 yards a return last season.

17. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston): CB - Nate Wiggins, Clemson

The Cardinals play hard defensively, yet are ineffective when forcing interceptions (9 picks in 14 games), and struggle making impact plays (52 passes defended / third worst) to close out games. Both of Wiggins’ career interceptions resulted in defensive returns for scores. His length, sinewy strength, and football IQ make him a viable target for Arizona’s future defensive designs.

18. Buffalo Bills: DL - Leonard Taylor III, Miami (FL)

The Bills have six unrestricted free-agent defensive linemen, and their trench defenders are beginning to age. Taylor is a disruptive, thick-bodied interior defender with a good initial burst off the snap of the ball. His ability to shed blocks and penetrate behind the offensive line is evident by his career 22.5 tackles for loss and six sacks over the course of 28 collegiate games.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR - Keon Coleman, Florida State

A six-foot-four, 210-pound transfer from Michigan State, Coleman’s decision to attend Florida State proved to be a sound choice (50 receptions / 11 TDs). Meanwhile, the Bucs are mired in salary cap restructuring mode and may not be able to afford perennial 1,000-yard receiver Mike Evans. It’s possible Tampa Bay may choose a more affordable version of a younger Mike Evans-like pass catcher.

20. Minnesota Vikings: QB - J.J. Mccarthy, Michigan

Aside from the fact that veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins is a 35-year-old, 35-million-a-year unrestricted free agent, he’s also done for the season due to an Achilles tendon injury. McCarthy is an athletic quarterback built similarly to former number-one overall pick Alex Smith (2005) and plays with a veteran’s poise and leadership. Statistically, McCarthy is completing 74.2 percent of his passes with a four-to-one (19:4) touchdown to interception ratio.

21. Los Angeles Rams: Edge - Jared Verse, Florida State

A speed-to-power pass rusher, Verse attacks with improving counter moves and purposefulness that make him less predictable and difficult to block. He competes with a tenacity that matches his production over the past 25 games. His 29.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks illustrate how effective and impactful he can be for a defense.

22. Indianapolis Colts: DB - Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Extremely versatile and skilled, DeJean is an athletic defensive back who could literally play any secondary position and be a difference-maker (7 career interceptions) wherever he’s lined up. Indianapolis’ skill and depth in its secondary, especially the cornerback position, needs immediate improvement to seriously compete against the elite receiving talent in the AFC.

23. Jacksonville Jaguars: Edge - J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

The Jaguars are tied for fifth worst in the league, having generated only 30 sacks in 14 games played this season. Furthermore, with four pass-rushing defenders becoming unrestricted free agents at season’s end, Jacksonville may strongly consider drafting an edge rusher like Tuimoloau. Impressively, Tuimoloau registered 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and seven passes defended over 36 collegiate games played.

24. Cincinnati Bengals: WR - Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Cincinnati wideouts Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are unrestricted free agents, and it’s possible the frugal Bengals may only re-sign one of the two. Should the Bengals target Legette, they’ll be acquiring a physical six-foot-three, 227-pound boundary wideout with a playing style comparable to NFL premier receivers A.J. Brown (Eagles) and Deebo Samuel (49ers).

25. Kansas City Chiefs: OT - J.C. Latham, Alabama

The Chiefs have been exchanging offensive tackles almost yearly since franchise quarterback Patrick Maholmes won his first Super Bowl. Latham is an experienced lineman, having already logged over 1,500 snaps. Latham improved overall as a blocker and significantly decreased the amount of penalties called against him.

26. Houston Texans (via Cleveland): DL - Maason Smith, LSU

Head coach DeMeco Ryans is a former inside linebacker (Texans) and coached within a 49ers system that believed in rotational depth along its defensive front line. When completely healthy, there may be no one currently in the college game equally stout against the run and troublesome to passing schemes as Smith.

27. Detroit Lions: CB - Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Effective and efficient, Burke flashes classic cover cornerback skills, having tallied 22 passes defended in just 27 career games. Burke’s coverage skills mix well in man-to-man or zone schemes. His long arms and active hands allow him to stymie receivers in press coverage, while his length and speed provide enough athleticism to stick closely with pass catchers downfield.

28. Philadelphia Eagles: OT - Amarius Mims, Georgia

The Eagles' offensive line’s reputation as an elite physical unit is being challenged due to their on-field inefficiency. Over the past three games, Philadelphia averaged just 16.3 points per game and less than four yards per carry (3.8). Mims is a massive six-foot-seven, 330-pound behemoth of a man who plays to his size, showcasing an unapologetic mean streak backed with powerful arms and a balanced base.

29. Miami Dolphins: TE - Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

The Dolphins’ passing attack is already lethal by NFL standards, but adding a pass-catching threat like Sanders could make it the deadliest in the league. Sanders is a quality route-runner who is surprisingly elusive after the catch. His size and speed demand attention, especially with his ability to threaten the seams of a defense.

30. Dallas Cowboys: WR - Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Egbuka is a strong route-runner and pass catcher, and during the past 32 games, he’s tallied 14 receiving scores with a career average of 15.2 yards a reception. Over the past several years, under the tutelage of former Buckeyes’ wide receiver coach Brian Hartline, Ohio State wideouts have excelled in the pros. Egbuka may have the most untapped potential of them all.

31. San Francisco 49ers: S - Kamren Kinchens, Miami (FL)

Kinchens is the type of versatile defensive back San Francisco covets. An intelligent surveyor of the field, Kinchens’ instincts and preparation are integral to his success. In his last 22 games played, Kinchens has tabulated 118 total tackles with 11 interceptions and 11 defended passes.

32. Baltimore Ravens: WR - Troy Franklin, Oregon

Baltimore is finally getting consistent contributions from its receiving corp. However, there are three unrestricted free-agent receivers the team may not be able to afford for next season. Should the Ravens target Franklin, they’ll be acquiring a long-limbed, sinewy receiver with strong hands and the speed to threaten deep (81 receptions / 17.1 yards per catch / 14 TDs).

