2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears take two Ohio State players in latest mock

Are the Bengals and Chargers the best winless (0-2) teams in the NFL?

Conversely, are the Falcons and Buccaneers undefeated records just “fake news” masking these teams’ deficiencies? Candidly, it’s way too early to assess how good or bad any team will eventually be by the end of season.

Over time, injuries to key players like Aaron Rodgers, Nick Chubb, and others will impact many organizations’ current and future roster decisions. As a result, an enormous amount of attention is geared toward following the collegiate exploits of future pro prospects.

This week’s mock introduces some new talented entrees and a few ascending players. Enjoy.

NOTE: For the draft order, we used tankathon.com's projected draft order.

1. Denver Broncos: QB - Caleb Williams, USC

The good news for the Broncos is that quarterback Russell Wilson is completing 68.2 percent of his passes for five scores and only one interception. The bad news for Denver is that they are still winless two weeks into the season (0-2). Ironically, the worse the Broncos record gets, the better their chances at obtaining 2022’s Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Caleb Williams. So far, Williams has thrown for 878 yards at a 78.6 completion rate, with 12 touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

2. Chicago Bears: WR - Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

The Bears finally have a primary receiver (DJ Moore) who performs like a number-one receiving threat opposing teams must focus on defending. Unfortunately, Chicago’s moribund passing attack needs more than just Moore to generate better targeting options downfield. Harrison Jr. is a phenomenal talent with stratospheric potential and little, if any, downside to his game. A tremendous downfield weapon, Harrison is currently averaging 21.7 yards per catch on 14 receptions with three receiving scores.

3. Los Angeles Chargers: Edge - Jared Verse, Florida State

Khalil Mack is a three-time All-Pro and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2016) who is entering the latter stages of his career. When the 2024 season ends, Mack will be 34 years old and an unrestricted free agent. Looking ahead, the Chargers’ 30th-ranked defense in points allowed might consider drafting a pass-rushing talent like Verse. In just 15 games played at Florida State, Verse recorded 18.5 tackles for loss and registered nine sacks.

4. Minnesota Vikings: QB - Drake Maye, North Carolina

The Kirk Cousins era in Minnesota will likely end after this season, and with the Vikings off to a winless start (0-2), there is little chance the organization will re-sign the unrestricted free agent. The Vikings receiving corps is youthful but accomplished and should be instrumental at breaking in any potential rookie signal-caller. Drake Maye is a big, strong-armed, six-foot-four, 220-pound quarterback with good accuracy (67.2 percent career completion rate) and NFL-level instincts.

5. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston): TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

Bowers possesses an enviable blend of size, power, athleticism, and seam-splitting speed most defenses struggle game planning against. Bowers is an offensive chess piece that lines up essentially anywhere on the field. Whether he’s blocking along the line of scrimmage, positioned in the slot, or split wide as a boundary receiver, Bowers is a force-multiplying factor on potentially every offensive snap of the ball.

6. Cincinnati Bengals: CB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

McKinstry excels in disrupting a receiver’s route tempo and negatively affecting the rhythm of any team’s passing attack. Like many of his Alabama predecessors at defensive back, McKinstry competes with a consistent physicality buoyed with solid coverage techniques.

7. New England Patriots: OT - Olu Fashanu, Penn State

New England ranks in the bottom half of the league in sacks allowed per game (3), and should strongly consider improving the depth and quality of its offensive line. Fashanu is surprisingly athletic for his size (6 '6, 321 lbs), exhibiting fluid agility and ability to effortlessly flip his hips when blocking speed rushers. He’s the type of intelligent player who plays with a mean streak that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick loves to develop.

8. Arizona Cardinals: DL - Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

Last week, the Illini were overmatched against the talent-rich Nittany Lions, a team laden with several NFL-caliber players. However, the best pro prospect that day may have been Newton, an explosively quick interior defender with powerful hands and a knack for disruption. During the lopsided loss, Newton compiled six total tackles, one tackle for loss, and knocked down two passes.

9. Chicago Bears (via Carolina): Edge - J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Chicago struggles to generate any semblance of a pass rush, ranking ninth worst with a 16.4 percent pressure rate. In addition to creating poor pressure, their 21 missed tackles are second to last in the league while securing just one sack after two games. The six-foot-four, 270-pound edge-rushing Tuimoloau could provide a dimension of urgency and accountability missing from Chicago’s defensive front.

10. Las Vegas Raiders: QB - Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Sanders competes with all the swagger and bravado that his Hall-of-Fame father, Deion Sanders, displayed a generation ago. Charisma aside, Shedeur commands with decisive confidence beyond his years, and his fearlessness is matched by a strong, accurate delivery better than some professional quarterbacks. The bright lights of Vegas and the NFL would not be too much for this rising star to handle if the Raiders were to him. Odds are Sanders would be worth the gamble.

11. Houston Texans (via Cleveland): WR - Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Karmically speaking, taking Egbuka could reignite the synergy between this standout receiver and his former teammate, quarterback C.J. Stroud. Several seasons ago, the NFL witnessed how former LSU teammates Ja’Marr Chase (WR) and Joe Burrow (QB) instantly clicked on the field all the way to a Super Bowl appearance. Egbuka’s final season with Stroud saw the elusive receiver haul in 74 catches for 1151 yards and 10 aerial scores.

12. Detroit Lions: CB - Kalen King, Penn State

Detroit may be one standout secondary component away from fielding a multifaceted defense that could handle any varied or nuanced NFL offense. King is adept at zone coverage as well as providing sticky man-to-man defense regardless of the offensive formation and/or personnel. His twitchy short-area quickness and astute spatial awareness propelled him last season into leading the Big Ten Conference with 18 passes defended.

13. Indianapolis Colts: Edge - Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Latu is a no-nonsense pass rusher who attacks the offensive perimeter with determined focus and purposefulness. More quick than fast, Latu creatively sheds blocks and possesses an innate ability to maneuver between offensive linemen efficiently, slipping into opposing backfields and disabling plays.

14. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR - Malik Nabers, LSU

Currently, Jacksonville has a talented trio of pass catchers, but Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones are almost 30 years old, and Ridley is an unrestricted free agent at season’s end. Should the Jaguars select Nabers, they’ll be acquiring a sure-handed receiver who runs crisp routes. Nabers’ sneaky speed and subtle moves create an organic separation that should translate well at the NFL level.

15. Seattle Seahawks: DL - Leonard Taylor III, Miami (FL)

Taylor uses his strong lower base to anchor when holding the edge, remaining stout against the run. His ability to anticipate compliments his quick first step and initial bursts past blockers. Seattle could use Taylor’s help to improve upon its 31st ranking of 422 yards surrendered per contest.

16. Los Angeles Rams: OL - Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Ever since two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth retired, the Rams have been searching for a quality replacement at the left tackle position. Alt is a fluid-moving blocker whose balanced movements, technique, and wide base make him difficult to outmaneuver by defenders rushing the passer. Last season, in over 800 plus snaps, he never surrendered a quarterback sack.

17. New York Giants: DB - Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Extremely versatile and skilled, DeJean is an athletic defensive back who could literally play any secondary position and be a difference-maker wherever he lined up. Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale loves to blitz and vary areas to pressure offenses. DeJean is the type of multifaceted talent that could be effectively weaponized by a guru like Martindale.

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR - Keon Coleman, Florida State

A six-foot-four, 210-pound transfer from Michigan State, Coleman’s decision to attend Florida State has proven to be a sound choice. Coleman has already scored more than half of last year’s touchdown totals in just three games as a Seminole. Meanwhile, the Bucs are mired in salary cap restructuring mode and may not be able to afford perennial 1,000-yard receiver Mike Evans. It’s possible Tampa Bay may choose a more affordable version of a younger Mike Evans-like pass catcher.

19. Green Bay Packers: S - Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

Heading into next year’s offseason, the Packers starting safeties and three backups will all be unrestricted free agents. The likelihood of Green Bay re-signing all five is low, so addressing a potential area of need may steer attention to the Gophers’ “Mr.Everything,” Tyler Nubin. Listed at six-foot-two and 205 pounds, Nubin’s size plus his experience (39 games played and counting) and production 10 career interceptions) make him a viable option for a team like Green Bay.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB - Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Effective and efficient, Burke flashes classic cover cornerback skills, having tallied 22 passes defended in just 27 career games. Among the FBS cornerbacks that have been targeted in pass coverage at least 17 times, Burke’s 29.4 percent of passes caught against him is the best rating.

21. New York Jets: OL - J.C. Latham, Alabama

As a unit, the offensive line’s pass blocking at Alabama is embarrassingly low, ranking 99th out of 133 FBS teams. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus) stats, Bama's 55.9 rating is dead last in the SEC conference. However, individually speaking, Latham’s 82.1 rating as a pass blocker indicates his ability to thrive in less-than-ideal scenarios. Sounds as though the Jets could use a resolute player like Latham to protect their quarterbacks’ blindside.

22. Buffalo Bills: Edge - Dallas Turner, Alabama

There are four defensive ends plus a pass-rushing outside linebacker who will be unrestricted free agents in 2024. Plus, future Hall-of-Fame edge rusher Von Miller is in his mid-30s, so there are solid reasons to target a player like Turner. A balanced pass-rushing talent, Turner is effective at blitzing the passer, setting the edge against perimeter runs and dropping into underneath coverage zones.

23. Washington Commanders: Edge - Bralen Trice, Washington

Trice is a handful for pass blockers to contend with when he attacks the edges of an offensive line. His power flashes immediately, but it’s his speed transitions that displace linemen, imbalancing them when they try to block him. Washington did not pick up Chase Young’s fifth-year option of his rookie contract, plus there are five other defensive ends entering free agency next year.

24. Philadelphia Eagles: S - Kamren Kinchens, Miami (FL)

Currently, the Eagles have 22 unrestricted free agents on their roster, with both starting safeties being among that group. Considering the amount of money allocated to its franchise quarterback, Philadelphia may have to depend more on youthful and affordable talent to replenish any players lost to fiscal constraints. Kinchens’ six interceptions was tied for third in the country last year.

25. Kansas City Chiefs: OL - Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

The Chiefs have been exchanging offensive tackles almost yearly since franchise quarterback Patrick Maholmes became the starter. After restructuring his deal and having additional players’ contract negotiations loom into next season, the Chiefs might look to draft a tackle to remain entrenched for several years on Maholmes’ backside. Suamataia moves with fluidity and balance, yet his powerful upper body provides the strength to out-leverage defenders.

26. Tennessee Titans: DL - Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

Orhorhoro is strong against the run, generating power from a lower base that anchors well and maintains evenly distributed balance. Although he stands at six-foot-four inches, his ability to stay low and play beneath opponents’ pad levels helps provide tremendous leverage in his favor.

27. New Orleans Saints: WR - Rome Ondunze, Washington

The days of two-time All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas dominating opponents appear to be over. Injuries clearly truncated his prime years as a primary target. Looking ahead, the team’s fiscal realities and his age are hard truths facing him. Ondunze is basically the same size, but much younger and faster than Thomas, possibly making him someone the Saints target.

28. Atlanta Falcons: Edge - Demeioun “Chop” Robinson, Penn State

Two games into the season, the Falcons are fourth in the league with yards allowed per game (252.5), which is over 100 yards difference from the previous year. However, with three edge rushing defenders entering free agency, Atlanta may look to the draft to continue its current success on defense. Robinson is an explosive talent whose quick, violent hands and pliable strength make him difficult to contain off the edge.

29. Baltimore Ravens: CB - Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Wiggins is a long and lean pass defender with quick feet, but plays with patience when tracking receivers. He plays with excellent spatial awareness and a knack for turning interceptions into pick-six scores. Wiggins has two career interceptions, both resulting in touchdowns totaling 144 yards.

30. San Francisco 49ers: S - Calen Bullock, USC

The 49ers struck gold in 2021 when they drafted safety Talanoa Hufanga out of USC. San Francisco may mine the Trojan secondary once again and select Bullock, pairing him with fellow USC alum, Hufanga. Bullock is a sinewy defensive back who plays more physically than his rangy physique would suggest.

31. Miami Dolphins: WR - Xavier Worthy, Texas

Arguably, the Dolphins don’t need a first-round receiver, but if a speedster like Worthy fell to Miami this low in the draft, he’d be too appealing to ignore. It would be beyond frightening for defensive backs to potentially cover three receivers with sub-40-times under 4.4 seconds.

32. Dallas Cowboys: OL - Graham Barton, Duke

Offensive tackle Tyron Smith is a 32-year-old unrestricted free agent making 12.2 million dollars a year. Graham Barton is a 21-year-old draft prospect with day-one starting potential and a far less heavy price tag attached to a rookie contract.

