Bears injury report: Team could be without 3 wide receivers vs. Lions

The Bears will be without one wide receiver when they take on the Lions at Soldier Field this Sunday, and there’s a chance they’ll have to play without two more. On the team’s final injury report of the week Equanimeous St. Brown was ruled out with a pectoral injury, while Tyler Scott and Velus Jones Jr. were listed as questionable with a hamstring injury and an illness, respectively.

If Scott and Jones Jr. each can’t play that would shine a light on Darnell Mooney and Trent Taylor to pick up the slack behind DJ Moore. The team could also consider elevating Nsimba Webster or Collin Johnson from the practice squad. It would also leave the team without its top two kick returners. Khalil Herbert has returned kicks for the Bears in the past and he could slide into that role again. Travis Homer is another option for kick return.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is questionable to play with a knee injury that popped up on Thursday’s report. Ngakoue was able to practice in full on Friday, however, so he’s trending in the right direction. The expectation is that Ngakoue will be able to play against the Lions.

The offense got some good news as D’Onta Foreman and Larry Borom each enter Week 14 without a game designation. Foreman has battled through an ankle injury for weeks and emerged as one of the most effective players in the rushing game. Borom plays an important role as the team’s swing tackle in case Braxton Jones or Darnell Wright get hurt.

Finally, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and linebacker Noah Sewell are each healthy enough to play on Sunday. Stevenson missed the Bears’ game against the Vikings with an ankle injury. Now he’s set to re-enter the lineup, although coaches have said he’ll rotate in and out of the defense along with fellow rookie Terell Smith. Sewell has largely played on special teams this year, but will also act as the backup strongside linebacker if needed.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.