Aaron Rodgers trolls Bears in savage text to Jordan Love

There may never come a day when Aaron Rodgers quits bullying the Bears.

On the "Pat McAfee Show," the New York Jets quarterback said he texted his former backup Jordan Love after the Green Bay Packers demolished the Chicago Bears in Week 1.

"Congratulations on keeping the ownership in place," Rodgers told Love.

Aaron Rodgers says on @PatMcAfeeShow that he texted Jordan Love after the Week 1 win over the #Bears:



"Congratulations on keeping the ownership in place." pic.twitter.com/IXj5KvLKy0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2023

The 24-year-old quarterback must have learned a thing or two watching Rodgers for three years in Green Bay. Love hasn't thrown an interception in his first two games this season and looks confident stepping into Rodgers' shoes.

In the season-opener against the Bears, Love completed 55.6% of his passes and averaged 9.1 yards per pass attempt, resulting in three touch downs. He threw three touchdowns again in Week 2 in a 25-24 loss to the Falcons.

