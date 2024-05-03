Yannick Ngakoue flashed his healthy ankle and his preparedness for next season in a new workout video he posted to social media.

Ngakoue, 29, looked smooth running around the cones, staging an edge rush situation. He broke his ankle last season with the Bears in mid-December last year, ending his season.

He played 13 games with the Bears, recording four sacks, seven quarterback hits and 22 total tackles. That season marked the first of his eight-year career he didn't record at least eight sacks. He had done so in every season before the 2023 campaign.

This offseason, the Bears marginally improved their defensive line. Not counting Montez Sweat, the Bears improved it slightly by trading back into the 2024 NFL Draft to select Kansas defensive end Austin Booker. He recorded eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss in his final collegiate season.

Ngakoue could be a potential late-stage free agent target for the Bears, should they believe they require more assistance in the trenches. The Bears signed him to a one-year deal last season and it appears he's fully ready to take the field again.

