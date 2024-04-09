Bears don't see Caleb Williams as a ‘diva' but rather ‘over-the-top impressive': report

One of the few drawbacks of making USC's Caleb Williams your quarterback --- prognosticated only by some --- is his behavior and leadership.

During most of the offseason, some have gripped onto several instances of Williams' persona that don't resonate with them from a character standpoint. It's crying in the stands with his mom, the pink nails, the pink phone case and declining to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine; including the medicals, which is a somewhat unprecedented move.

But during Williams' time with the Bears during his top-30 visit, he impressed.

"I'm told he made an excellent impression," Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz said on "The Herd." "(He) was present, he was not a diva at all, knew everyone's name. (He) was just over-the-top impressive."

With his top-30 visit, Williams cleared the final hurdle with the Bears and continued connecting with the team, a source told NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. The Bears will undoubtedly draft Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

During his visit, he went to dinner with some of the Bears' top brass, including wide receiver DJ Moore, per Schrock. Williams' visit was a success, making a positive impression on the Bears.

Any doubt the Bears had about Williams has seemingly vanished, especially when it comes to his character. And, to this point, the Bears have turned over every stone to find out about the real Caleb Williams.

They met with him at the NFL Scouting Combine for a brief interview; the Bears attended his pro day and met with him there; then, they brought him in for a top-30 visit at Halas Hall, which was a success.

Interestingly enough, the Bears got clever in trying to seek out Williams' character. During their first dinner ahead of his pro day, the Bears and Williams went to a high-end, private club called "Bird Streets" in Los Angeles.

Migos members Quavo and Jamie Foxx were present at the restaurant during his meal with the Bears, according to a report from Peter Schrager. And the way he phrased it, it sounded like the Bears wanted to see how Williams would behave in the "LA scene." And still, according to Schrager, he passed with flying colors.

"The one thing that the Bears have told me in that interaction was 'He moves quietly.' He's not a 'Look at me!' guy," Schrager said. "If anything, he's kinda quiet and a little bit more reserved than you would imagine from a Heisman Trophy, No. 1 overall pick, who made all this NIL (name, image, likeness) money."

The more and more the Bears continue to meet with Williams, the more apparent it's becoming that they think highly of his character. Williams entered the pre-draft process with questions about his character. But he appears to be eliminating any potential, previous doubts the Bears had about him.

All that's left to do at this point is submit the card and watch Roger Goodell call out his name on April 25.

