The Athletic recently posted the results from a new projection model they created to evaluate the performance of NFL teams in the offseason, based on the additions and subtractions they made to their respective rosters.

The Bears, according to the model, finished with the second-best offseason behind the Falcons. There's still the 2024 NFL Draft to go, where the Bears will inarguably make their most significant addition in Caleb Williams. But thus far, they're crushing it.

Here's what The Athletic's Austin Mock wrote about the Bears based on his model.

"The Bears were the beneficiaries of the Los Angeles Chargers shedding cap space by acquiring Allen via trade. That’s one of the best moves of the offseason outside of the quarterback position and should make life easier on Caleb … whichever quarterback they take in April’s NFL Draft. Outside of the Allen trade, the Bears didn’t make a lot of headlines. However, adding tight end Gerald Everett, center Coleman Shelton and running back D’Andre Swift were all seen as positive additions by my model."

The top five offseasons so far, according to the model, are held by the Falcons, Bears, Steelers, Lions and Titans. The worst offseasons are represented by the Vikings, Broncos, Chiefs, Cowboys and Chargers.

As aforementioned, the Bears should gain more "points" in the valuation model by drafting Williams with the No. 1 pick. They'll also gain more points, should they draft someone with the No. 9 pick in the draft. Say, for example, they draft Washington's Rome Odunze, the Bears should earn more points in the model.

Here are the most notable offseason additions the Bears have made:

RB D'Andre Swift (FA signing)

WR Keenan Allen (Trade)

CB Jaylon Johnson (Re-sign)

TE Gerald Everett (FA signing)

S Kevin Byard (FA signing)

Here are the most notable subtractions the Bears have made this offseason:

WR Darnell Mooney (signed with Falcons)

S Eddie Jackson (released, free agent)

OL Cody Whitehair (released, free agent)

QB Justin Fields (traded to Steelers)

